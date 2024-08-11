Through social networks Netflix officially announced the release date of the movie The First Slam Dunk in its catalog, which will be on August 25, 2024. This is how it reconfirms this information, which had a previous leak weeks ago.

Although on that occasion only Brazil was mentioned (that’s where the information came from), many assumed that it would be available on the same day in other Latin American countries.

It seems that the premiere of The First Slam Dunk On Netflix, it is something exclusive to this service, as it appears highlighted. And it will not only be in Latin America, as the company’s Twitter account dedicated to anime also announced it.

The wait for this film to reach a video-on-demand service was very long. It should not be forgotten that the premiere of this film was on December 3, 2022 in Japan. From there it reached other countries and regions.

In one of the links that we share with you in this note we give you our impressions about The First Slam Dunka film that is well worth watching. Critics gave a great reception to this film written and directed by Takehiko Inoue, who is also the author of the original manga.

The animation work was done by Toei and DandeLion Animation Studio, who left aside 2D graphics to use 3D models with the cel-shading technique applied.

The First Slam Dunk It was a critical success, with a 100% average on Rotten Tomatoes, and grossed over $279 million. With such a performance, it would not be surprising if this film has a sequel in the future.

That’s something Inoue talked about in August 2023, and there’s no update on that yet. Ultimately, he’s the creator of the series and can choose various paths to make a new movie a reality.

