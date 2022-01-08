Netflix announced through its social networks the premiere of We are all rebellious, a special event for fans of the nine reboot series based on the 2004 Mexican telenovela. After a couple of days of the premiere of Rebelde on the streaming platform, a small meeting has already been organized between the actors of the series and the fanatics through Youtube Y Tiktok.

The new production of the red ‘N’ already has 15 official songs uploaded to Spotify. In the same way, it has generated curiosities such as the true identity of Luka Colucci.

Special event for fans

Despite being recently announced, at the moment no further details of the special event of the Netflix series are known.

Rebelde is a new adaptation of the plot created by the Argentine producer Cris Morena that had several remakes worldwide. Photo: Netflix.

Through its social networks, the platform announced very briefly that the event could be seen virtually from the official YouTube and Tiktok accounts of the streaming platform.

When is the Todos Somos Rebelde event?

The meeting will take place on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at different times by country.

“This is just beginning,” says the series in a short promotional video posted from its official Instagram page.

We are all Rebelde: schedules by country

According to the lower logo of the event banner, Todos Somos Rebelde can be seen from the official Netflix YouTube channel at the following times:

Mexico: 6.00 pm

Peru: 7.00 pm

Colombia: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 7.00 pm

Venezuela: 8.00 pm

Argentina: 9.00 pm

Brazil: 9.00 pm

Chile: 9.00 pm

Where to see Rebelde?

All the Rebelde chapters are available on Netflix.

Netflix’s Rebel is the new version of the iconic Cris Morena story. Photo: composition / Netflix

The series premiered its first season on Wednesday, January 5, and you can enjoy all the episodes from the streaming platform.

Official link to see the Rebelde series

From the following link you will be able to see all the complete chapters of the new version of Rebelde on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81033243