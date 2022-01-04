Nostalgia could not be absent with the return of Rebelde, Netflix’s novel proposal, this time as a continuation of its predecessor. Also, new students will join the well-known Elite Way School (EWS) and, to the surprise of many fans, old faces of the mexican version will be incorporated in this long-awaited remake.

Estefanía Villarreal – Celina Ferrer Miter

Without a doubt, Celina was one of the most beloved secondary characters of the telenovela, as many followers will remember, her role was that of the best friend of Mia Colucci. Now, Villarreal returns to the show to be the director of the EWS and will seek to encourage music through a specialized course for her students, but things will not be so easy.

Estefanía Villarreal. Photo: Instagram @estefaniavillarrealvillarreal

Karla Cossío – Pilar Gandía

Pilar Gandía is remembered as one of the main villains of Rebel, this due to the position that his father had as director of the Elite Way School. However, her return to the Netflix soap opera is to play the mother of Jana Cohen Gandía, one of the protagonists of the series and with whom she will have a rather complicated relationship.

Karla Cossío returns as Pilar Gandía. Photo: Instagram @karcossio

Although it is still unknown if other members of the previous cast such as Anahí Puente, Dulce María Espinosa, Maite Perroni, Christopher Uckermann, Alfonso Herrera and Christian Méndez will have a brief appearance in the new program, many fans do not lose hope.

Rebelde trailer on Netflix

When will Rebel arrive on Netflix?

The love between two adolescent women, inclusion and diversity are part of the topics that will open the Rebelde series, a new version of Netflix that can be seen from January 5, 2022.