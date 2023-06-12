Diego Sousai

Daily subscriptions to Netflix in the United States surged in the first few days after the streaming giant’s password-sharing crackdown took effect on May 23, data from research firm Antenna showed.

The news sent the company’s shares soaring to a 52-week high of $425.90. The stock closed Friday at $420.02, up 2.6%.

Looking for new ways to make money in a saturated market and a tough economy, Netflix began regulating the sharing of account passwords with friends and family – a drastic turnaround for a company that once tweeted “Love is sharing a password”.

Netflix estimated that over 100 million households provided their login credentials to people outside the home.

Under the new rules, US users can add a member outside of their homes for an additional fee of $8 per month.

His calculations seem to have paid off, as the company recorded nearly 100,000 sign-ups daily on May 26 and 27, according to Antenna.

Netflix, which has expanded its crackdown to more than 100 other countries, including Brazil, has seen its four biggest days of user acquisition in the US after the change took effect in the 4 1/2 years that Antenna has covered the company.

The recent spike also exceeded levels seen during the initial US COVID-19 lockdowns in March and April 2020, according to Antenna, which obtains data from third-party data collectors that track receipts for online purchases, credit, debit. and details of bank details with permissions.
























