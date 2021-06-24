From June 25, 2021, “X-Ray: Selected Satyajit Shorts” will be available on Netflix. The TV series consists of four short stories, each of which addresses four themes: revenge, envy, ego and betrayal. Let’s find out the plot of the four episodes and the cast together.

X-Ray: Selected Satyajit Shorts is an anthological TV series whose purpose is to represent the stories of Satyajit Ray, Bengali director, screenwriter, composer, writer, film critic and illustrator. Satyajit Ray is considered one of the most important directors in the history of cinema and his works are known to be full of twists, chills and strong emotional awakenings.

The tv series consists of four short stories by Satyajit Ray ranging from psychological thriller to satire. The themes of the four stories are: the vengeance, L’envy, L’ego and the betrayal.

Ray: the plot

Episode titles are Forget Me Not, Bahrupiya, Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, and Spotlight. The first two episodes are directed by the director Srijit Mukherjee, while Spotlight was followed by Vasan Bala and Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa from Abhishek Chaubey.

Spotlight tells the story of a star who faces an ipersonal security relating to his career. Things get complicated for him when a religious leader whose power is rapidly growing threatens to obscure it.

Read also: Netflix 2020: the 10 most viewed series

Bahrupiya follows an unfortunate man whose life takes an unexpected turn when he discovers driving to prosthetic make-up of his grandmother, which will allow him to face all the people who in the past have given him a injustice.

Forget Me Not tells the story of an important entrepreneur with a eidetic memory, whose self-esteem is undermined when he meets a woman he cannot remember.

Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa focuses on the encounter during a train ride between a mysterious ghazal singer it’s a former wrestling player became a sports journalist. At a certain point the two protagonists realize that they already met ten years ago in a similar situation.

Ray: the cast

The main actors of the tv series are: