The period series They conquer millions of spectators every day, becoming a television phenomenon that transcends generations. Its success lies in the ability they have to transport the public to other times through romantic and intrigue plots that catch the audience.

Proof of this are titles such as ‘The promise’, ‘dreams of freedom’ or ‘love is forever’. However, streaming platforms have also joined this trend. In the case of Netflix, it has a clear example of success: ‘Bridgerton’, considered one of its most viewed series in history.

In this sense, Netflix has just announced the launch date of its next time series. It’s about ‘Manual for young ladies’, a romantic period of time created by Gema R. Neira (‘The Asunta case’, ‘Las Chicas del Cable’) and Maria José Rustarazo (‘Velvet’, ‘Nacho’) and directed by Carlos Sedes and Carla Pinto.

Plot and protagonists of ‘Manual for Ladies’

‘Señoritas’ manual’ stars Nadia de Santiago (‘The girls of the cable’, ‘the time I give you’), Álvaro Mel (‘A perfect story’, ‘La Fortuna’), Isa Montalbán (‘Hollyblood’) and Zoe Bonafonte (‘The 47’, ‘The secret of the goldsmith’). Iratxe Emparaán, Tristán Ulloa, Carloto Cotta, Paula Usero, Candela Pradas, María Barranco, Itziar Manero, María Caballero or Gracia Olayo, among others.









The period series consists of a total of 8 chapters that evoke ‘the Bridgerton’. And it is that Netflix’s new fiction is set at an era similar to that of the popular fiction of the platform: in the Galldosian Madrid of the decade of 1880coinciding with the Alfonsina era and restoration.

The series tells the story of Elena Bianda (Nadia de Santiago), The most requested company lady in the entire city. Despite their youth, there are more than 20 ladies that have had a decent courtship and courtship. Getting to pass successfully on the altar is their entire life.

However, all this changes when I get home of the Mencía and has to take care of three sisters. The greatest of them, Cristina (Isa Montalbán), It will make it complicated, since your handsome suitor, Santiago (Álvaro Mel), It will begin to look more than the account in it.

When ‘manual for ladies’ is released

Behind ‘Señoritas Manual’ is Bamboo Productionsalso producer of the successful period of RTVE era ‘the promise’, which is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 1.

We will have to wait little to enjoy ‘manual for ladies’. As Netflix has just revealed, the new platform season series will be released globally Friday, March 28.

In this way, Bamboo Productions and Netflix They are allied after the successful series ‘Las Chicas del Cable’ and having worked together in ‘High Sea’, ‘Jaguar’ and, last year, ‘The Asunta Case’.

However, this is not the only time series that Bambú Producciones will premiere this year. The other title is ‘The favorite 1922’, A fiction that will broadcast Telecinco and consist of two seasons of eight chapters each. The series stars Verónica Sánchez and Luis Fernández.