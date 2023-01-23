Since last year we already knew that Netflix was not in the financial position they wanted. To remedy this, the company decided to implement two controversial measures. The first was a subscription with ads, which is already available. On the other hand, you will also be charged more for the option to share your password away from home. It is so it was recently revealed when this will come into effect.

Through the recent shareholders meeting for the closing of the recent fiscal quarter, Netflix revealed that between January and March 2023 it will begin to charge for sharing the password outside the home. Although at the moment there is no specific date, it is clear that the measure will be implemented before the current fiscal year comes to an end.

This has been a controversial measure, to the extent that several studies have revealed that subscribers prefer to cancel their Netflix subscription, instead of paying more to do something that the platform has allowed them since its inception. However, it remains to be seen if this will be fulfilled once this additional payment becomes available.

Remember, the additional payment for sharing passwords will take effect between January and March 2023. On related topics, the Netflix co-founder steps down as CEO. Similarly, the Netflix app on iOS is updated.

Editor’s Note:

It remains to be seen how this increase will take place. However, considering that there are already more options on the market, it is likely that a person is willing to ditch Netflix, since HBO Max and Disney+ offer content that is just as worthwhile.

Via: Netflix