Has arrived the first official teaser from 1899, the new series from the creators of the remembered Dark series, which addressed time travel and distinguished itself from other Netflix original series by its complexity and various theories about the mysterious plot.

In this first look, an ancient ship is shown (similar to the Titanic) in the middle of the sea with a dark atmosphere. In the background, voices of different languages ​​are heard: Spanish, French, English, German, among others, but nothing else is shown.

Thus, in this mysterious tone, Netflix has announced the start of production of the series along with a synopsis that is summarized as follows: a ship whose crew are immigrants traveling from Europe toward New York he runs into another ship full of other crew members who have been adrift at sea for months. What they find on board will turn their journey to the promised land into a chilling enigma, as they all share a past with countless secrets.

The synopsis also clarifies that the series will run for eight episodes, something fans would call enough after that first season of Dark that surprised the audience a lot in the year of its premiere.

For this new project of Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, who in addition to film producers are also husbands, the actor returns Andreas Pietschmann, who played the role of Jonas kahnwald in its adult version within the series Dark. Miguel Bernardeu, star of the Spanish series Elite, will also be one of the ship’s crew in this production.

Andreas Pietschmann (Dark) and Miguel Bernardeu (Elite) – 1899

The complete cast also has English, French, Welsh, German, Spanish figures, among others, and they are: Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Maciej Musial, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Rosalie Craig, Clara Rosager, María Erwolter , Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier, José Pimentão, Isabella Wei, Gabby Wong, Jonas Bloquet, Fflyn Edwards, Alexandre Willaume and Anton Lasser.

Film technology amid COVID-19

The original plan of the creators of Dark in order to 1899 was to shoot in different real locations in different countries. However, that is no longer a safe option due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In this way, the married couple will have a new challenge: to adapt to new technologies.

During an interview, Odar stated: “We are very old school filmmakers. We are used to going to real locations, using real sounds and things like that, that was the plan for this series. The pandemic hit us and we had discussions about how to do a pan-European series like this at this time … it was the worst idea. We soon realized that it would not be possible in the near future ”.

1899 – The Mandalorian

A) Yes, 1899 will be shot in the new filming hub Volume, on Babelsberg, Germany and will use virtual set technology similar to the one it used The Mandalorian, with a wide stage that reduces the recurrent use of green screen and post production.

The series is expected to arrive by 2022, but the truth is that there is still no official release date. However, it is likely that Baran bo odar upload some photos of the shoot in your account Instagram, in which he has already posted content from the series (such as camera tests) long before the release of this teaser.