Home page politics

From: Robert Wallenhauer

Press Split

Netflix ensures transparency. For the first time, the US streaming service is publishing figures on how long films and series were streamed. The best-placed German production comes in 145th place.

Los Angeles – The streaming service Netflix is ​​becoming more transparent. In the future, reports will be published twice a year that reveal information about the success of films and series on the platform. For the first time, the streaming market leader published figures on how many hours thousands of films and series were watched in the first half of this year.

According to the list now published, the most-watched title in the first half of 2023 was the first season of the US action series “The Night Agent” with Gabriel Basso – with a total of 812.1 million hours. The romance series “Ginny & Georgia” (Season 2) is runner-up. The initial season of the Korean thriller series “The Glory” is in third place. The first season of the horror series “Wednesday” is in fourth place. The miniseries “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” came in fifth place.

Netflix: First precise data shows which series were streamed the most in the first half of 2023. © Mateusz Slodkowski/Imago

Netflix: All Things New in the West has been streamed 80 million hours

The highest-ranking German production in the period under review was “Nothing New in the West” in 145th place. At the same time, Netflix restricts: The numbers do provide guidance – but they are also put into perspective by the fact that series have different running times and films are generally shorter.

While traditional television has a system of audience ratings that has been developed over decades, streaming services often keep a low profile when it comes to information about the success of their programs. Netflix has been publishing a ranking of the most popular titles for two years now.

Netflix quickly gains customers with cheap advertising subscriptions

For Netflix, this was the right path in the early years because it didn't want to provide rivals with data, said co-chief executive Ted Sarandos on a conference call on Tuesday. In some cases, this also led to mistrust on the part of the TV industry, even though more information was shared with the producers of the individual films and series. Publishing the information should clear this up. “It’s actually the data we use to drive our business,” Sarandos said.

Sarandos emphasized that the publication of the data has nothing to do with the expansion of the advertising business, as standard industry procedures are used with other services to measure viewer ratings. Since Netflix introduced a cheaper subscription with advertising, it has been quickly gaining customers – and the streaming service could attract more ad spending from traditional TV. (dpa/row)