Live-action adaptations of beloved franchises, especially anime, tend to be more failures than successes. But expectations are high for one piece from Netflix, in part because Eiichiro Oda, the iconic manga artist whose story is the basis of the series, is serving as executive producer. and so Netflix has revealed so far, it seems like a lot of care is being put into bringing the Straw Hats’ journey to life.

Written and Illustrated by Oda, one piece was first published in 1997. Two years later, Toei Animation began producing the anime based on the manga. In the last two decades, one piece it has become one of the most popular global franchises. Both the manga and anime series are ongoing and have surpassed 1,000 chapters and 1,000 episodes, respectively. When Netflix launches the live-action series, it will be greeted by legions of fans, many of whom have followed the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy for years.

The series follows Luffy, who is on a quest to find the legendary one piece, which will make him the King of Pirates. To achieve this, he assembles a motley crew to accompany him on his nautical adventures. They include the swordsman Roronoa Zoro, the navigator Nami, the sniper Usopp, the cook Sanji, and the doctor Tony Tony Chopper. Netflix has already announced the stars who will play these beloved characters, as well as many other additions to the cast.

On May 5, also known as Luffy’s birthday, Oda shared a letter to fans with an update on the series.

“Considering my life expectancy, I think this is the last chance to bring one piece everyone,” he wrote. “If we’re going to do it, I want to be able to oversee things while I’m still active. That’s why I accepted the live action adaptation of one piece in 2016.” Oda continued: “Since then, Netflix has committed enormous resources to production. It was announced that the series will be released in 2023, but they have promised that they will not release it until I am satisfied.

The series creator also shared that the live-action show will have 8 episodes. Oda’s message may sound gloomy but, we must remember that she suffers from health problems for a long time including diabetes, she recently also confessed that she has been sleeping no more than three hours a day.

As part of the conference TUDUM of Netflix and to celebrate the launch of one piece in its live action version. Capsules were recorded with the protagonists of the series, which were published on Twitter and which you can see below.

