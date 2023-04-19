Latin America registers more cancellations than adherence, attributed to the blocking of password sharing

Netflix recorded a net profit of US$ 1.3 billion in the 1st quarter of 2023, according to a balance sheet released by the company on Tuesday (April 18, 2023). The value represents a drop of 18% compared to the same period last year. Here’s the full from the letter sent to the company’s shareholders, in English (296 KB).

In the same vein, Netflix’s net earnings per share dropped from US$3.53 in the first 3 months of 2022 to US$2.88 in the same period of 2023.

The company’s revenue, on the other hand, increased by 3.7% from January to March this year compared to the same months last year. It stood at US$ 8.16 billion.

In the period, Netflix added 1.75 million new subscribers globally, ending March with 232.5 million active accounts. In a letter to shareholders, the streaming if said “satisfied” with subscription growth in Canada, New Zealand, Spain and Portugal.

In Latin America, there was an increase in cancellations. The drop in the region is attributed to the announcement of a new feature that makes it impossible to share passwords. However, the company said it expected that “as borrowers begin to activate their own accounts and existing members add ‘extra members’ accounts, an increase in acquisition and revenue will occur”.

the platform of streaming informed that it will expand the password sharing block to other countries in the 2nd quarter of this year.

Also for the months of April to June, Netflix projected a net profit of US$ 1.28 billion. The value is lower than the US$ 1.44 billion recorded in the same period last year. As for revenue, it should remain high and reach US$ 8.24 billion, according to projections.

