Netflix it is one of the most used platforms in the world. Many are now wondering when the reign of account sharing will end. In fact, as the company announced, serious measures will be taken in this regard due to the enormous drop in revenue that the practice entails. Finally we can tell you something more and help you put your soul at rest!

Netflix will stop password sharing from June

For those who still have doubts about it, it is possible to limit account sharing and Netflix has been working on it for a long time together with the advertising plan. At this point the reign of 5 accounts for the price of 1 is over. No more exchanging passwords with friends and family and there is new confirmation in the near future in a letter shared between the company and shareholders:

“In the first quarter we introduced paid sharing in 4 countries and we are pleased with the results. We are now planning a broad rollout involving the US as well in the second quarter.”

Translated: the USA will be the next “victims” of this new policy. Curious how the company wants to take this journey in small steps, in order to better test the waters. Personally I’m very curious to find out how many users will decide to abandon the service and how many will sign up for new subscriptions instead! The question that someone might be asking now is: “What about us?” Easy to think that most likely Europe will be next on the blacklistSo let’s all get ready!