Netflix has released the first full trailer for its upcoming reality series, Squid Game: The Challenge, which will premiere in November. The streaming service confirmed that the spinoff of Squid Game will premiere on November 22, with 456 real-life contestants competing in various challenges inspired by the hit Korean drama Squid Gameas well as some surprising new additions, to reach the end of the competition and take home the $4.56 million cash prize.

As shown in the trailer, the reality version of Squid Game features several games from the flagship series of Netflixincluding variations of “Red Light, Green Light” and “Crystal Bridge“. Another scene shows a triangular table reminiscent of the one used at the black-tie dinner event the final three players attended in the original series.

There’s also a brief look at the game’s guards in their masks and jumpsuits, the contestants in their matching green tracksuits, the brightly colored maze-like staircase, and the giant piggy bank filling up with the $4.56 million prize fund, which the trailer claims to be “the largest cash prize in the history of the reality shows“.

Although the reality series appears to be all fun and games, it hasn’t been without controversy. Several reports emerged earlier this year about the show’s alleged unsafe filming environments, with contestants calling the production an “inhumane disaster” that led to some contestants needing medical attention on set.

In a statement shared with Variety, a spokesperson for Netflix responded to the claims:

“We care deeply about the health and safety of our cast and crew, and invest in all appropriate safety procedures. Although it was very cold on set — and the participants were prepared for it — any claims of serious injuries are false.”

The program on which it is based, Squid Gamebecame a sensation when it reached Netflix in 2021.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: Don’t you feel like this series is coming a little late? And what happened to the second season? I’m afraid they’ll ruin everything with a second season, but we can’t stay like this.