Season 2 of ‘One Piece’ is generating many expectations about the new cast of actors who are joining this series that has won the hearts of many anime lovers. Furthermore, the new challenges that must be assumed Luffy and his friends will get bigger and bigger, as new villains and characters with supernatural powers will come.

Under this premise, Netflix has decided to launch, just a few hours ago on its social networks, the first look of the ‘Baroque Works agents’ with the faces of the prominent actors who will give life to this group of bounty hunters, who usually hand over pirates to the Navy in order to earn more money to help their operations.

Who are the actors who will play the ‘Baroque Works Agents’ in ‘One Piece 2’?

Netflix publication about the new actors for season 2 of ‘One Piece’. Photo: Netflix/X

1. David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3

The actor will play Mr. 3. He was already quite well known to the public, but recently gained greater fame for his outstanding performance in the horror film ‘Late Night With the Devil‘. In ‘One Piece‘, his character is a loan shark and one of the main antagonists of the manga and anime series. Given the Netflix has taken a bold approach in the first season of ‘One Piece,’ it wouldn’t be surprising if the distinctive number 3 on the top of the character’s hair is included in his live-action appearance in the second season.

David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3. Photo: Vogue

2. Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine

Jaslynwho has been selected to play Miss Valentine, a Baroque Works agent who frequently frequents the new Spiders Cafe. Her ability is unique: she can increase the density of her slim body up to 10,000 kilograms. Jaslyn has previously starred in ‘Professionals’, ‘Lioness’ and ‘Warrior’.

Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine in ‘One Piece’. Photo: IMDB

3. Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5

Johnsonwho will give life to Mr. 5. In the One Piece manga and anime, this character forms a duo that often fights together, and Mr. 5 is a formidable adversary thanks to his ability to generate explosions with parts of his body. Johnson is primarily recognized for his role as Batwing in Batwoman.

Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5 in ‘One Piece’. Photo: IMDB

4. Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9

Lasker will give life to the peculiar Mr. 9one of the franchise’s main antagonists. This character has his identification number tattooed on his face and usually fights with two metal bats. Recently, Lasker has appeared in ‘American Monster’ and Max’s ‘Raised By Wolves’.

Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9 in ‘One Piece’. Photo: IMDB

When does ‘One Piece’ season 2 premiere?

There is no indication that ‘One Piece‘ comes out this year, so we’ll probably have to wait until 2025 to be able to see it on television. The strike of writers and producers in Hollywood has been a big obstacle to the start of the project, but there is good news.