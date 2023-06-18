













This is how it came to light that at least on a visual scale the program will be very similar to the original animation.

There is a great investment in terms of costumes and characterization of the artists involved; They are one of the most obvious sections.

Leading actors and actresses were on hand to promote Avatar: The Last Airbender on stage in Brazil. Among them was Gordon Cormier, who plays Aang, as well as Kiawentiio in charge of Katara.

Others who were there are Ian Ousley and Dallas Liu, who are behind Sokka and Zuko, respectively. As revealed, it will be in 2024 that this series will be available, which will have eight episodes.

Fountain: Netflix.

Something that is also known is that each of the episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbender will last an hour. At least at first glance, everything seems to work with this live-action production.

However, DiMartino and Konietzko, who initially contributed to the project, decided to drop it. Creative differences with Netflix were the reasons for this.

Despite the above, many believe that the company will not do something so different from the original series.

The creative producer of Avatar: The Last Airbender It’s Albert Kim. He is also the writer in charge and is just one of the executive producers, which also includes Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, Roseanne Liang and Michael Goi.

Other actors and actresses involved are Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai; Maria Zhang as Suki; Paul Sun-Hyung as Uncle Iroh; and Elizabeth Yu as Azula. That just to mention a few.

