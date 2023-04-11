Netflix continues to expand the franchise stranger things, with the streaming giant ordering an animated series set in the world of the show. Almost all details about the original series are being kept under wraps, aside from the fact that it was developed by Eric Robles and Flying Bark Productions.

Robles has previously created the animated programs Random! cartoons, Fanboy & Chum Chum and Glitch Techs. The creators of stranger thingsthe Duffer brothers, are executive producing through Upside Down Pictures along with Flying Bark’s Robles, as well as 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen.

Upside Down Pictures and 21 Laps are currently under general agreements in Netflix. “We have always dreamed of a stranger things animated in the style of the Saturday morning cartoons we loved as kids, and seeing this dream come true has been absolutely thrilling,” the Duffer brothers said in a statement. We couldn’t be more amazed by what Eric Robles and his team have created – the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues…” stranger things has proven to be a worldwide hit and one of the most popular original series on Netflix since its debut in 2016.

It was renewed for a fifth and final season in February 2022. Netflix announced plans for a live-action spinoff series and stage show in July 2022, with the Duffer brothers forming Upside Down Pictures at the time. No details are available about the live-action spinoff, though the Duffers have previously said it wouldn’t focus on the likes of Eleven or Steve Harrington.

In March 2023 it was revealed that the stage show would take place in Hawkins in 1959 and would open in London’s West End. The Duffers are also working on a live-action television version of the Japanese manga and anime series. Death Note. The series was previously adapted into a live-action Netflix movie in 2017. They are also working on a series adaptation of the book. The Talisman by Stephen King and Peter Straub with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment and Paramount Television.

Via: Variety