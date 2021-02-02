Less than a week has passed since a group of small investors shook Wall Street and Netflix is ​​already preparing a film that will narrate the phenomenon by which the listing price of GameStop shares, a company on the brink of bankruptcy, thwarted multi-million dollar fund plans.

According to an exclusive from the newspaper Deadline, specialized in Hollywood, the streaming giant negotiate a movie about the case, which, according to the same medium, would star the actor Noah Centineo (“To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before”, “Black Adam”) with a script written by Mark Boal.

It would not be the only film project on the event, as MGM (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer) studios acquired rights to draft a book about GameStop to be written by Ben Mezrich. They are two separate projects.

At the moment, Netflix declined to comment on the matter but sources cited by Deadline they state that their intention is for the film to explore the way in which the internet distributed economic and media power among users, with its pros and cons.

The Gamestop and Wall Street phenomenon

The democratization of stock trading through applications and social networks last week caused a war on Wall Street in which for the first time the big funds were defeated, with $ 20 billion and a lot of pride lost on the battlefield.

Millions of small investors organized in a Reddit forum raised GameStop’s share price, which was less than a year ago at $ 4, to more than 400. Theaters AMC, Nokia and Koss headphones were other targets that they caused a drain on the large investment funds.

The strategy they followed was to mimic “short sale” operations of large “brokers” who bet to profit from the stock market falls of companies whose business model is obsolete or who are going through a bad time.

The phenomenon opened the debate on the regulation of the stock market, something that until now was opposed by the billionaires who controlled Wall Street.

A strange replica: it expands in raw materials such as silver

The erratic transactions in the securities of underprivileged companies like GameStop that last week caused a stupor in the markets seem to have migrated to commodities, causing silver prices to skyrocket to its highest level in the last eight years.

Silver futures rose more than 9% Monday to settle at $ 29.42 an ounce. That enthusiasm spread to companies that extract precious metals, specifically silver. The actions of Pan American Silver rose 12%, while those of First Majestic Silver increased 22% and those of Hecla Mining advanced 28%.

Last week there were posts on Reddit’s WallStreet Bets forum and other social media that encouraged small investors to buy silver. The metal skyrocketed on Monday, but many online platform investors they noted that they did not drive the price.

A virtual army of Reddit investors came together last week to acquire thousands of shares in GameStop, AMC Entertainment and other troubled networks, stocks that had a high volume of short sales by various mutual funds betting on its depreciation. They did great damage to those hedge funds in the process in an impressive financial power shift on Wall Street.

Some of these small investors believe that hedge funds that were plundered last week are behind the rise in silver. Communications on messaging forums claim that hedge funds have become active on Reddit anonymously, trying to dissuade them from buying and selling on GameStop and drive them to silver, but only after the hedge funds have taken big positions.

