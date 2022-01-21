the series of Cuphead It’s finally coming to Netflix in February, and in its first trailer we can see that it’s not only faithful to the game and its signature music, but also to the classic 1930s animation that served as the game’s initial inspiration.

The Cuphead show includes many of the game’s characters and the enemies of the cuphead brothers. The series is premieres February 18 on Netflix and will consist of 12 episodes with a duration of 12 minutes each.

What is the video game Cuphead about?

Cuphead tells the story of two cup-headed characters who bet their souls on the devil in a casino, and after losing it they have to face a series of challenges to prevent the devil from taking them to hell. These challenges include many levels that increase in complexity as you progress through the game, as well as incredible boss battles.

The Cuphead show

The spectacular style of animation and adventure has been brought to an animated series that will be directed by Cosmo Segurson, while the production and art direction will be in charge of Dave Wasson and Andrea Fernández, respectively.

Wasson took advantage of the 2020 Annecy Animation Festival to talk about the show. “The intellectual property of the game is incredible and established some relations; but we have taken it to another place that is really that of the two brothers. They really talk and interact with people and they don’t just shoot people, we promise!” Wasson said at the time.

The Cuphead Show Trailer