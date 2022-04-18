With the premiere of the fourth season of stranger things a month away, Netflix has started advertising for this series. Thus, a series of animated shorts have been released that are focused on recapping the most important events of recent seasons.

Stranger Morning Cartoons is a collection of six animated shorts. These works are in charge of different users, each one has a unique artistic style, and are focused on the most iconic moments of the series. From Hopper’s letter at the end of season three, to Eleven using his powers to launch a truck. This is the Netflix description:

“It has been a pleasure to make your Saturdays more strange. A round of applause for all the amazing creators who made this possible. Enjoy, nerds.”

These are the names of the shorts and their animators:

-Season 1 Recap by BlindPig.TV

-The SMOG Van Flip

-The door of Will Barras & Hush London

-The Arcade by Claudia Brugnaletti and Hush London

-Steve and Dustin by Pedro Allevato aka “Sugar Blood”

-The letter from Fates.com

The first part of the fourth season of stranger things will premiere on May 27, 2022. In related topics, here you can check the latest trailer for the series. Similarly, these are the new details of the series.

Via: Netflix