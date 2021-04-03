Shrek’s film saga, inspired by William Steig’s novel, is one of the most acclaimed by animation lovers around the world. Not only was it a total box office success, but it also managed to become a part of pop culture.

For these reasons, many people were delighted with the launch of Shrek 1 and 2 on the Netflix platform, which completes the saga of four installments. Now that all the beloved ogre movies are now available on the service, there is no better reason to start a marathon.

The third and fourth installments were already available, but fans always asked for the predecessors to be able to see the saga of jerk. As if that weren’t enough, you can also enjoy some spinoffs like Shrek: Orgorious Christmas, DreamWorks: Shrek’s Swamp Tales and Puss in Boots.

What is the Shrek movie about?

Long ago, in a far-off swamp, lived a ferocious ogre named Shrek. Suddenly one day, his loneliness is interrupted by an invasion of surprising characters. There are little blind mice in his food, a huge, lousy wolf in his bed, three homeless little pigs, and other beings who have been deported from their land by the evil Lord Farquaad.

To save his territory, Shrek makes a pact with Farquaad and sets out on a journey to get the beautiful Princess Fiona to agree to be the Lord’s bride. In such an important mission he is accompanied by a funny donkey, ready to do anything for Shrek, everything, except keep quiet.