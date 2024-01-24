Next week the month of January finally ends, and it brought us quite interesting content such as movies for cinema, video games, music, and of course, all kinds of series that can be seen on different streaming services. However, the world cannot stop there, so Netflix It has already announced that it will launch in February, this with the aim that its clients continue paying the respective membership.

Here the premieres:

Series:

– The paradox of the murderer (02/09/2024)

– Dr. House: Season 1 – 8 (02/1/2024)

– Love is blind: Season 6 (02/14/2024)

– Always the same day – Miniseries (02/08/2024)

– Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – Season 6 – 11 (02/15/2024)

– The last ninja family (02/15/2024)

– Avatar: The Last Airbender (02/22/2024)

– One Piece (Anime) Amazon Lily (02/1/2024)

Movie:

– Lost in the night (02/1/2024)

– The lobster (02/03/2024)

– Drive My Car (02/11/2024)

– Twilight (02/15/2024)

– Through my window 3: Through your gaze (02/23/2024)

– Mea culpa (02/23/2024)

– Code 8: Renegades (Part II) (02/28/2024)

Documentaries:

– From Sunderland to Death: Season 3 (02/13/2024)

– Einstein and the bomb (02/16/2024)

– Formula 1: Drive to Survive – Season 6 (02/23/2024)

– ARA San Juan: The submarine that disappeared (02/29/2024)

Children's Movies:

– Despicable Me (02/1/2024)

– Dee and her friends in the Country of Oz (02/05/2024)

It is worth mentioning that surprise content could arrive during February, something that Netflix It has become a habit to do so in recent years.

Via: Netflix

Editor's note: We definitely have interesting things like the Avatar series and also another season of One Piece with Latin Spanish dubbing. Then, it will be totally worth paying a month for everything this streaming service has to offer.