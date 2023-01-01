like every month Netflix will renew its catalog and will bring many surprises to its users this January 2023. The first nine seasons of “The office” are part of the main novelties, but they will not be the only premieres that will give something to talk about this beginning of the year.

Next, we share all the movies and series that will arrive on the streaming platform with their respective release dates.

Netflix releases in January 2023

Netflix movies in January

“Ad Astra: towards the stars”: January 1

“Jumanji: The Next Level”: January 1

“Bumblebee”: January 1

“The Kings of the World”: January 4

“The crimes of the academy”: January 6

“Noise”: January 11

“Lost Dog”: January 13

“The inheritance”: January 24

“You”: January 27.

Netflix series in January

“Kaleidoscope”: January 1

“The office” (Seasons 1-9): January 1

“Downton Abbey” (Seasons 1-6): January 1

“The Hills” (Seasons 1-2): January 4

“Ginny and Georgia” (Season 2): January 5

“Pressure Cooker”: January 6

“Vikings: Valhalla” (Season 2): January 12

“Red Sky” (Season 3): January 13

“Against the ropes”: January 18

“That ’90s show”: January 19

“Bling Empire: New York”: January 20

“Pastry Squad” (Season 2): January 20

“The snow girl”: January 27.

It should be noted that Netflix has more titles on the way, even if they are documentaries and anime.