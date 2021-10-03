In the first week of October 2021, Netflix will incorporate around 20 series, movies, documentaries and anime for the joy of fans. Among the most outstanding productions we will have the arrival of the fourth season of On my block, a program that follows in the footsteps of five childhood friends who will have to face the problems of their institute together.

Also, the Venom action tape will be incorporated. The fiction is based on Eddie brock (Tom Hardy), an investigative journalist whose goal is to search for clues to a mysterious organism known as a symbiote; nevertheless, the creature comes to take his body as a host.

For lovers of anime, the streaming giant will release Pokémon the Secrets of the Jungle, an animated film that once again places Ash and his faithful companion Pikachu on an exciting adventure.

Here are all the titles that will arrive on Netflix from October 2 to 9, 2021.

Series

On my block (season 4) – October 4

Revenge of the Juanas – October 6

Love at First Beast (Season 2) – October 7

Still – October 7

Love is like cha-cha – October 9.

Films

Escape the Undertaker – October 5

Rush: Passion and Glory – October 5

Is Someone In Your House – October 6

Tue – October 7

My brother, my sister – October 8

Venom – October 9.

The first Venom movie starred Tom Hardy. Photo: Sony

Documentaries

Foul Play: Volume 1 – October 6

The spokeswoman – October 8.

Anime

Scissor Seven (Season 3) – October 3

Pokémon: Secrets of the Jungle – October 8

Blue period – October 9.

Children

Clues from Blue and You (Season 1) – October 4

Grim Tales from Grimm’s Kingdom – October 8.