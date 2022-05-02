Despite his massive loss of subscribers, Netflix it still maintains its projections to expand the content of its production video library. In that sense, after confirming more than 30 titles for its original catalog for the coming months, the streaming giant has revealed what the releases will be for this May 2022.

Among the most anticipated series, the ‘Big Red N’ will premiere the fourth season of “Stranger Things” (whose trailer left more questions than answers), the fifth installment of “The Fringe”the third part of “Who killed Sarah?”, and more. Here we leave you more information.

Netflix premieres in May 2022

“Welcome to Eden” on Netflix

A group of young people attend an exclusive party on a remote island. But the most tempting paradise can harbor the most dangerous secrets… and traps.

Cast of “Welcome to Eden.” Photo: Netflix

“The Lighthouse” on Netflix

Two lighthouse keepers try to maintain their sanity while living on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s.

Director Robert Eggers first worked alongside Robert Pattinson on “The Lighthouse” and with Anya Taylor-Joy on “The Witch.” Photo: composition LR/ A24

Movies to watch on Netflix in May 2022

“In search of happiness” : May 1

“21: Black Jack”: May 1

“Crossing the line”: May 2

“Incompatible 2″: May 6

“Thar”: May 6

“Let yourself go”: May 6

“Ghost in the shell: SAC_2045 sustainable war”: May 9

“The Master of Fugues”: May 11

“The weapon of deception”: May 11

“The year of my graduation”: May 13

“The Curse of Chucky”: May 16

“The lighthouse”: May 18

“The perfect family”: May 18

“Cyberhell: the investigation that uncovered the horror”: May 18

“Dangerous Instinct”: May 18

“A perfect pairing”: May 19

“Jack-ass 4.5″: May 20

Full release list for May. Photo: Netflix

Series to watch on Netflix in May 2022