Your favorite series or movie can be one of the new entries to Netflix. Like every month, streaming announced the launch of several titles to the delight of its users.
Of all the premieres for March 2021, one of the most striking is the Karate Kid saga, a fiction that has Ralph Macchio and William Zabka as protagonists. Also, series, like Red Sky and Love alarm 2, and the tape The Night of the Demon: The Last Key they will be available to watch from next month.
Series and movie premieres for March on Netflix
- The one
- The irregular
- Red sky
- Who Killed Sara?
- Love alarm 2
- Dog washing
- Moxie
- Goats give plague
- Paradise PD: part 3
- Not a joke
- Waffles and Mochi
- Alien TV: season 2
- The ghosts of the city
- Today Yes!
- How to be really bad
- Biggie: i got a story to tell
- Formula 1: drive to survive
- Operation Varsity Blues: college fraud in the US
- Haunted: Latin America
- Nailed it: double trouble
- The night of the devil: the last key
- Halloween
- The mature elf returns
- The camp of my life
- Pacific titans: no man’s land
- Dota: Dragon’s Blood
- B: the beginning succession.
The most anticipated saga comes to Netflix
After the success of Cobra Kai in streaming, more than one fan requested the entrance of the karate kid saga, fiction that in 1984 began one of the most popular stories in cinema.
Netflix confirmed that All three films will be available from March 1, 2021.
