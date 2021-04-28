As every month, Netflix will incorporate new titles into its catalog to the delight of its subscribers. Some news come with the second part of Selena, series that will follow the life and trajectory of the ‘Queen of tex-mex’.

Also, the Jupiter’s legacy series will be released, whose story adapts the comic created by Mark Millar known for writing Kick Ass, Old Man Logan, Superman: Red Son and Civil War.

Here is the complete list of all series, films and documentaries that will arrive in May 2021 through Netflix.

Series

Selena: The Series (Part 2) – May 4

Girl from Nowhere (Season 2) – May 7

Jupiter’s legacy – May 7

Vincenzo – May 9

The Upshaw Family – May 12

Love, death & robots (Season 2) – May 14

Who Killed Sara? (Season 2) – May 19

The Neighbor (Season 2) – May 21

Special (Season 2) – May 20

Ragnarok (Season 2) – May 27

The Kominsky Method (Season 3) – May 28.

Films

And tomorrow the whole world – May 6

Monster – May 7

The Odometer – May 7

Super me – May 9

The dance of 41 – May 12

Oxygen – May 12

The Woman in the Window – May 14

Ferry – May 14

Army of the Dead – May 21

The Phantom Experiment – May 26

Blue Miracle – May 27.

Documentaries and specials

Sam’s Children: A Descent Into Hell – May 5

Money, in a nutshell – May 11

Halston – May 14

Rich Women of New York – May 15

How African American Cuisine Transformed America – May 26

I’m Rada: Serendipity – May 27.

Children

Total Drama – May 1

Big Truck (Season 2) – May 4

The Grinch – May 12

Jurassic World: Cretaceous Camp (Season 3) – May 21

Naughty: from the mansion to the street – May 28.

Anime

Castlevania (Season 4) – May 13

Kuroko no basket (Season 2) – May 15

Eden – May 27.