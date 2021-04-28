As every month, Netflix will incorporate new titles into its catalog to the delight of its subscribers. Some news come with the second part of Selena, series that will follow the life and trajectory of the ‘Queen of tex-mex’.
Also, the Jupiter’s legacy series will be released, whose story adapts the comic created by Mark Millar known for writing Kick Ass, Old Man Logan, Superman: Red Son and Civil War.
Here is the complete list of all series, films and documentaries that will arrive in May 2021 through Netflix.
Series
- Selena: The Series (Part 2) – May 4
- Girl from Nowhere (Season 2) – May 7
- Jupiter’s legacy – May 7
- Vincenzo – May 9
- The Upshaw Family – May 12
- Love, death & robots (Season 2) – May 14
- Who Killed Sara? (Season 2) – May 19
- The Neighbor (Season 2) – May 21
- Special (Season 2) – May 20
- Ragnarok (Season 2) – May 27
- The Kominsky Method (Season 3) – May 28.
Films
- And tomorrow the whole world – May 6
- Monster – May 7
- The Odometer – May 7
- Super me – May 9
- The dance of 41 – May 12
- Oxygen – May 12
- The Woman in the Window – May 14
- Ferry – May 14
- Army of the Dead – May 21
- The Phantom Experiment – May 26
- Blue Miracle – May 27.
Documentaries and specials
- Sam’s Children: A Descent Into Hell – May 5
- Money, in a nutshell – May 11
- Halston – May 14
- Rich Women of New York – May 15
- How African American Cuisine Transformed America – May 26
- I’m Rada: Serendipity – May 27.
Children
- Total Drama – May 1
- Big Truck (Season 2) – May 4
- The Grinch – May 12
- Jurassic World: Cretaceous Camp (Season 3) – May 21
- Naughty: from the mansion to the street – May 28.
Anime
- Castlevania (Season 4) – May 13
- Kuroko no basket (Season 2) – May 15
- Eden – May 27.
.
