Like every month, the service shares with its users the news that it will present in the following weeks. With more than one story that is sure to catch viewers, among his most anticipated releases are: Selena, series 2, Jupiter’s legacy and Love, Death & Robots 2.

But that is not the only one. Out of all Netflix premieres for May 2021One of those that draws attention is Who Killed Sara 2 ?, Mexican plot that caught streaming users last March.

Series and movie premieres on Netflix for May:

Operation Overlord – (May 2)

Selena the Series season 2 – (May 4)

Sam’s Children: A Descent Into Hell – (May 5)

Jupiter’s Legacy – (May 7)

Outlander: Season 5 – (May 11)

The dance of 41 – (May 12)

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch – (May 12)

Oxygen – (May 12)

Castlevania, Season 4 – (May 13)

Love, Death & Robot: Season 2 – (May 14)

The Woman in the Window – (May 14)

What I Saw, Season 3 – (May 14)

Moving to Heaven – (May 14)

Love or money – (May 15)

Avenger from the Future – (May 15)

Kuroko no Basket, season 2 – (May 15)

Terminator 2, the final judgment – (May 16)

Who Killed Sara ?, Season 2 – (May 19)

Remove Friend 2 – (May 19)

The Neighbor season 2 – (May 21)

Army of the Dead – (May 21)

Jurassic World: Cretaceous Camp 3 – (May 21)

Special, Season 2 – (May 20)

Lady Ranch – (May 22)

Roberto Baggio, the divine – (May 26)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure – (May 26)

Eden – (May 27)

Lucifer, season 5 part 2 – (May 28)

The Kominsky Method, Season 3 – (May 28)