Netflix renews its catalog. The streaming service will add new productions to its grid in February 2021, so thousands of subscribers are waiting for the titles that the company will bring.
One of the most anticipated series is the Peruvian production El Último Bastión, which has 35 chapters and stars Sergio Galliani, Mayella Lloclla, Diego Lombardi, among others.
The Danish Girl, a feature film starring Eddie Redmayne and Alicia Vikander, which tells the true story of the painter, will also be released. Lili elbe, the first transgender woman to undergo sex change surgery.
Here is the complete list of all the movies, series, anime and documentaries that will be released in Netflix in February 2021.
Films
- Spider-Man – 02/01/2021
- The karate kid – 02/01/2021
- Malcon and Marie – 02/05/2021
- Big and small women – 02/05/2021
- News from the great world – 02/10/2021
- To all the boys forever – 02/12/2021
- Twilight – 02/15/2021
- Twilight, the saga: eclipse – 02/15/2021
- Twilight, the saga: new moon – 02/15/2021
- Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 1) – 02/15/2021
- Twilight Saga: Dawn (Part 2) – 02/15/2021
- Ted 2 – 02/16/2021
- Anna Karenina – 02/16/2021
- The Danish Girl – 02/16/2021
- The pianist – 02/16/2021
- Back to the Future II – 02/16/2021
- Back to the Future III – 02/16/2021
- Jurassic Park – 02/16/2021
- Jurassic Park III – 02/16/2021
- Scarface – 02/16/2021
- Don’t worry, I’ll take care of you – 02/19/2021
- Mission: impossible – repercussion – 02/20/2021
- Crazy about her – 02/26/2021
Series
- Dance of the Fireflies – 02/03/2021
- Hache – season 2 – 02/05/2021
- Bernard’s funeral home – 02/12/2021
- Behind His Eyes – 02/17/2021
- Tribes of Europe -19/02/2021
- Dog training – 02/24/2021
- Ginny and Georgia – 02/24/2021
- The Last Bastion – 02/25/2021.
Anime
- Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan – 02/18/2021
- Invasion from the Heights – 02/25/2021
- One piece: alabasta – 02/12/2021
- One piece: the great sea route – 02/12/2021
- One piece: chopper on the winter island – 02/12/2021.
Documentaries
- Dislodge yourself, rise up – 02/05/2021
- Crime Scene: Disappearance at Hotel Cecil – 02/10/2021
- Hate, by Dani Rovira – 02/12/2021
- The Mole Agent – 02/19/2021
- Pele – 02/23/2021.
Children
- Kid cosmic – 02/02/2021
- Mission safari: an interactive movie of you vs. wild – 02/16/2021
- Mighty express, season 2 – 02/02/2021
- Little Naughty Boys to the Rescue – 02/16/2021.
Movies and series, latest news:
.