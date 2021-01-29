Netflix renews its catalog. The streaming service will add new productions to its grid in February 2021, so thousands of subscribers are waiting for the titles that the company will bring.

One of the most anticipated series is the Peruvian production El Último Bastión, which has 35 chapters and stars Sergio Galliani, Mayella Lloclla, Diego Lombardi, among others.

The Danish Girl, a feature film starring Eddie Redmayne and Alicia Vikander, which tells the true story of the painter, will also be released. Lili elbe, the first transgender woman to undergo sex change surgery.

Here is the complete list of all the movies, series, anime and documentaries that will be released in Netflix in February 2021.

Films

Spider-Man – 02/01/2021

The karate kid – 02/01/2021

Malcon and Marie – 02/05/2021

Big and small women – 02/05/2021

News from the great world – 02/10/2021

To all the boys forever – 02/12/2021

Twilight – 02/15/2021

Twilight, the saga: eclipse – 02/15/2021

Twilight, the saga: new moon – 02/15/2021

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 1) – 02/15/2021

Twilight Saga: Dawn (Part 2) – 02/15/2021

Ted 2 – 02/16/2021

Anna Karenina – 02/16/2021

The Danish Girl – 02/16/2021

The pianist – 02/16/2021

Back to the Future II – 02/16/2021

Back to the Future III – 02/16/2021

Jurassic Park – 02/16/2021

Jurassic Park III – 02/16/2021

Scarface – 02/16/2021

Don’t worry, I’ll take care of you – 02/19/2021

Mission: impossible – repercussion – 02/20/2021

Crazy about her – 02/26/2021

Series

Dance of the Fireflies – 02/03/2021

Hache – season 2 – 02/05/2021

Bernard’s funeral home – 02/12/2021

Behind His Eyes – 02/17/2021

Tribes of Europe -19/02/2021

Dog training – 02/24/2021

Ginny and Georgia – 02/24/2021

The Last Bastion – 02/25/2021.

Anime

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan – 02/18/2021

Invasion from the Heights – 02/25/2021

One piece: alabasta – 02/12/2021

One piece: the great sea route – 02/12/2021

One piece: chopper on the winter island – 02/12/2021.

Documentaries

Dislodge yourself, rise up – 02/05/2021

Crime Scene: Disappearance at Hotel Cecil – 02/10/2021

Hate, by Dani Rovira – 02/12/2021

The Mole Agent – 02/19/2021

Pele – 02/23/2021.

Children

Kid cosmic – 02/02/2021

Mission safari: an interactive movie of you vs. wild – 02/16/2021

Mighty express, season 2 – 02/02/2021

Little Naughty Boys to the Rescue – 02/16/2021.