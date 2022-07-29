Like every month Netflix, the streaming giant, renews its catalog with new movies, series, documentaries and anime. The variety defines its extensive catalog, designed for all the tastes of its users, and the upcoming releases in August promise to give something to talk about.

Next, we share the list with all the confirmed releases to date, as well as the day from which they will be available on the platform.

From August 1 to 10

“Minamdang Coffee” – August 1

“There is no wedding without chaos” – August 1

“Top Gun: Passion and Glory” – August 1

“LEGO friends: Heartlake City stories” (miniseries) – August 1

What fault is karma? – August 3rd

“Made in Mexico” – August 3

“Kakegurui twin” – August 4

“Sandman” – August 5

“The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie” – August 5

“Carter” – August 5

“The Thieves: The True Story of the Robbery of the Century” – August 10

“Locke & key” season 3 – August 10

“Instant makeover” – August 10.

From August 11 to 20

“DOTA – blood of the dragon” book 3 – August 11

“Never Have I Ever: Season 3” – August 12

“13: The Musical” – August 12

“Day Shift” – August 12

“Barbie: The Princess and the Commoner” – August 16

“Barbie Fairytopia: magic of the rainbow”- August 16

“Barbie: butterfly and her butterfly fairy friends” – August 16

“T-Rex Park: Dinomaster Attack” – August 16

“Where There Was Fire” – August 17

“My two lives”- August 17

“He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3” – August 18

“In the mind of a cat” – August 18

“The Cuphead Show! Part 2” – August 19

“Soul” – August 19

“Echoes” – August 19

“Glow up: season 4”- August 19.

From August 21 to 31