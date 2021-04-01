As every month, Netflix will incorporate new titles into its catalog for the tastes and preferences of its users. Some news come with the second season of Luis Miguel, series that will follow the life and trajectory of the ‘Sol de México’.
Also, the film will be released patch Adams, whose story centers on the American doctor Hunter Dohert (Robin Williams), who, with curious methods, will treat the different problems of his patients.
Here is the complete list of all series, films and documentaries that will arrive in April 2021 through Netflix.
Series
- Scream We’re Filming You (Season 2) – April 1
- The Serpent – April 2
- Marriage or Death Matter – April 7
- Dad, stop embarrassing me! – April 14th
- The Circle: United States (Season 2) – April 14
- Luis Miguel: the series (season 2) – April 18
- Zero – April 21
- Shadow and Bone – April 23
- The Innocent – April 30
- Star Pets – April 30
Films
- The Last Note – April 23
- Children of the Street – April 1
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park – April 1
- Catch Me If You Can – April 1
- Schindler’s List – April 1
- Explicit Lyrics – April 1
- Patch Adams – April 1
- The Game – April 1
- The Force of Nature – April 1
- Rambo 3 – April 1
- Woodlawn – April 1
- Walking the Tightrope – April 1
- My name is Doris – April 1
- This girl is a mess – April 1
- A Lady on Wheels – April 1
- Madness in Paradise – April 1
- Up to Heaven – April 2
- Madame Claude – April 2
- The Death of Stalin – April 2
- Run – April 2
- Philadelphia Cowboys – April 2
- Weather Zealot – April 4
- The First Man on the Moon – April 8
- Thunder Force – April 9
- Love and Monsters – April 14
- Madame Curie – April 15
- Seven Years in Tibet – April 15
- Alligator Boy Arlo – April 16
- My ex is a spy – April 17
- See you – April 21
- Tell me when you – April 23
- The Appearance of Things – April 29
- Deadly Suspicion – April 29
Documentaries and specials
- Magical Andes (Season 2) – April 1
- Closet Stories – April 1
- Secrets of Great British Castles (Season 1) – April 1
- Encrypted Prejudice – April 5
- Dolly Parton: a MusiCares tribute – April 7
- This Is A Heist: World’s Biggest Art Theft – April 7
- My love: six great love stories – April 13
- Why did they kill me? – April 14th
- Life in Color with David Attenborough – April 22
- Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll – April 23
- Headspace Sleep Guide – April 28
Children
- Shrek – April 1
- Shrek 2 – April 1
- Heidi (season 2) – April 1
- Barbie: Princess Adventure – April 1
- Family Reunion: Part 3 – April 5
- Heroes of the Apocalypse: Happy Final Days! – 6 of April
- Mighty express (season 3) – April 13
- Fast & Furious: Spies at the Wheel (Season 4) – April 16
- Izzy and the Koalas (Season 2) – April 20
- Tut Tut Cory Bólidos (season 4) – April 27
- The Mitchell family vs. the machines – April 30
Anime
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – April 1
- From Yakuza to Housewife – April 8
- Yasuke – April 19
- JoJo’s bizarre adventure: ghost blood / battle tendency – April 26
