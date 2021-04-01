As every month, Netflix will incorporate new titles into its catalog for the tastes and preferences of its users. Some news come with the second season of Luis Miguel, series that will follow the life and trajectory of the ‘Sol de México’.

Also, the film will be released patch Adams, whose story centers on the American doctor Hunter Dohert (Robin Williams), who, with curious methods, will treat the different problems of his patients.

Here is the complete list of all series, films and documentaries that will arrive in April 2021 through Netflix.

Series

Scream We’re Filming You (Season 2) – April 1

The Serpent – April 2

Marriage or Death Matter – April 7

Dad, stop embarrassing me! – April 14th

The Circle: United States (Season 2) – April 14

Luis Miguel: the series (season 2) – April 18

Zero – April 21

Shadow and Bone – April 23

The Innocent – April 30

Star Pets – April 30

Films

The Last Note – April 23

Children of the Street – April 1

The Lost World: Jurassic Park – April 1

Catch Me If You Can – April 1

Schindler’s List – April 1

Explicit Lyrics – April 1

Patch Adams – April 1

The Game – April 1

The Force of Nature – April 1

Rambo 3 – April 1

Woodlawn – April 1

Walking the Tightrope – April 1

My name is Doris – April 1

This girl is a mess – April 1

A Lady on Wheels – April 1

Madness in Paradise – April 1

Up to Heaven – April 2

Madame Claude – April 2

The Death of Stalin – April 2

Run – April 2

Philadelphia Cowboys – April 2

Weather Zealot – April 4

The First Man on the Moon – April 8

Thunder Force – April 9

Love and Monsters – April 14

Madame Curie – April 15

Seven Years in Tibet – April 15

Alligator Boy Arlo – April 16

My ex is a spy – April 17

See you – April 21

Tell me when you – April 23

The Appearance of Things – April 29

Deadly Suspicion – April 29

Documentaries and specials

Magical Andes (Season 2) – April 1

Closet Stories – April 1

Secrets of Great British Castles (Season 1) – April 1

Encrypted Prejudice – April 5

Dolly Parton: a MusiCares tribute – April 7

This Is A Heist: World’s Biggest Art Theft – April 7

My love: six great love stories – April 13

Why did they kill me? – April 14th

Life in Color with David Attenborough – April 22

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll – April 23

Headspace Sleep Guide – April 28

Children

Shrek – April 1

Shrek 2 – April 1

Heidi (season 2) – April 1

Barbie: Princess Adventure – April 1

Family Reunion: Part 3 – April 5

Heroes of the Apocalypse: Happy Final Days! – 6 of April

Mighty express (season 3) – April 13

Fast & Furious: Spies at the Wheel (Season 4) – April 16

Izzy and the Koalas (Season 2) – April 20

Tut Tut Cory Bólidos (season 4) – April 27

The Mitchell family vs. the machines – April 30

Anime

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – April 1

From Yakuza to Housewife – April 8

Yasuke – April 19

JoJo’s bizarre adventure: ghost blood / battle tendency – April 26