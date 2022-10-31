With the change of the month, Netflix announced the premiere of its new productions for the taste of its users. Without a doubt, November is one of the most anticipated months, since stories that were very successful long ago will return to streaming. This is the case of “Manifesto”.

The plot, which the service rescued after its cancellation, will lead us, once again, to find out what happened to the members of flight 828. Now, with the return of Karl, fans wonder what really happened to the passengers on the Malaysian flight Airlines. With the idea that season four of “Manifest” will be the last, fans hope that this will not be the case and Netflix will give it one more cycle.

On the other hand, we have the return of “Elite 6″, the series that follows a group of students from Las Encimas ready to experience a new season full of chaos. For this installment, fiction must explain what happened to Samuel, who was wounded by Benjamin. While he is thought to be dead, nothing has been confirmed.

Benjamin pushes Samuel. Student died after the coup?. Photo: Netflix

“Elite 5″ ended with the ‘death’ of Samuel as a mystery and with Benjamin arrested. His children, with nothing more to say, mourn the departure of his father. Also, there is one more answer to be resolved: will it be discovered what happened to Armando?

Premiere on Netflix for November 2022

New movies and series arrive on Netflix in November 2022. Photo: Netflix

Premiere of movies and series on Netflix

sets

“Manifesto”, season 4 (11/4/2022)

“Merlin” (11/23/2022)

“The crown”, season 5 (9/11/2022)

“Elite”, season 6 (11/18/2022)

“Zac Efron, with his feet on the ground: Australia” (11/11/2022)

“Blockbuster” (3/11/2022)

“Dead to me”, season 3 (11/17/2022)

“Young Highnesses, Season 2″ (11/1/2022)

“Warrior nun”, season 2 (11/10/2022)

“Goals against” (2/11/2022)

“The first love” (11/24/2022)

“Riverdale”, season 6 (11/16/2022)

Films

“Enola Holmes 2″ (4/11/2022)

“The country of dreams” (11/18/2022)

“The Prodigy” (11/16/2022)

“Christmas hit” (11/10/2022)

“Christmas with you” (11/17/2022)

“Dad’s Dragon” (11/11/2022)

“Noel’s diary” (11/24/2022)

“A man of action” (11/30/2022)

Anime

“Appearances” (11/4/2022)

“Coming to you” (11/1/2022)

“Coming to you 2″ (11/1/2022)

Documentaries and specials

“Trevor Noah: I wish you would” (11/22/2022)

“The ins and outs of FIFA” (9/11/2022)

“The capture of the murderous nurse” (11/11/2022)

“The taco chronicles: cross the border” (11/23/2022)

“Ghislaine Maxwell: disgustingly rich” (11/25/2022)

“Blood, sex and royalty” (11/23/2022)

children and family