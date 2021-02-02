With more and more movies and series on its platform, Netflix announced the titles that it will have available from February 1.

One of the most anticipated stories is undoubtedly Malcolm & Marie, the platform’s new original film starring Zendaya and John David Washington. So too, we have the return of Katherine Heigl, former Grey’s Anatomy, with The dance of fireflies.

List of series, movies and documentaries to watch in February on Netflix

Ace Ventura: Crazy in Africa (February 1)

Malcolm and Marie (February 5)

Dance of the Fireflies (February 3)

The Last Bastion (February 25)

Invisible City (February 5)

Hache: season 2 (February 5)

Ginny and Georgia (February 24)

Crazy about her (February 26)

Behind your eyes (February 17)

Twilight, the saga (February 15)

In the pits (February 15)

Love squared (February 11)

Invasion in the Heights (February 25)

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (February 18)

Pelé (February 23)

Dog training (February 24)

Crime Scene: Disappearance at Hotel Cecil (February 10)

Big and Small Women (February 5)

Don’t worry, I’ll take care of you (February 19)

Safari Mission: An Interactive You vs. Wild (February 16)

To All the Boys: Forever (Feb 12)

Tribes of Europe (February 19)

The Danish Girl (February 16)

Scarface (February 16)

Releases January 2021 on Netflix

Monarch (season 2) – 01/01/2021

Headspace Guide to Meditation – 01/01/2021

The history of swearing – 01/05/2021

Lupine – 01/08/2021

Cobra Kai (season 3) – 01/08/2021

Inside the world’s toughest prisions (season 5) – 01/08/2021

Mother there are only two – 01/20/2021

Destiny: the Winx saga – 01/22/2021

Dawson’s creek (seasons 1-6)

The Netflix afterparty

Mamma Mia! Let’s go again – 01/07/2021

Fragments of a Woman – 01/07/2021

Risk zone – 01/15/2021

Jumanji: in the jungle – 01/16/2021

White Tiger – 01/22/2021

The Excavation – 01/29/2021

Minimalism: less is more – 01/01/2021

Suppose New York is a city – 01/08/2021

Night stalker: on the hunt for a serial killer – 01/13/2021

Tony Parker: the last basket

How much does Netflix cost in Peru in 2021?

To watch movies and series in streaming, users must pay a monthly package with plans ranging from S / 24.90 to S / 44.90 per month.

How to get a Netflix account?

The steps are simple, you just have to go to netflix.com/signup, select the plan to pay, create an account by entering your email and password, enter your payment method and that’s it.

How to watch free and legal Netflix content?

Since September 2020, Netflix has started offering free and legal content to attract new subscribers. You only have to enter: https://www.netflix.com/es/watch-free. Series like Grace and Frankie, Stranger things and This is how they see us are available.