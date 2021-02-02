With more and more movies and series on its platform, Netflix announced the titles that it will have available from February 1.
One of the most anticipated stories is undoubtedly Malcolm & Marie, the platform’s new original film starring Zendaya and John David Washington. So too, we have the return of Katherine Heigl, former Grey’s Anatomy, with The dance of fireflies.
List of series, movies and documentaries to watch in February on Netflix
- Ace Ventura: Crazy in Africa (February 1)
- Malcolm and Marie (February 5)
- Dance of the Fireflies (February 3)
- The Last Bastion (February 25)
- Invisible City (February 5)
- Hache: season 2 (February 5)
- Ginny and Georgia (February 24)
- Crazy about her (February 26)
- Behind your eyes (February 17)
- Twilight, the saga (February 15)
- In the pits (February 15)
- Love squared (February 11)
- Invasion in the Heights (February 25)
- Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (February 18)
- Pelé (February 23)
- Dog training (February 24)
- Crime Scene: Disappearance at Hotel Cecil (February 10)
- Big and Small Women (February 5)
- Don’t worry, I’ll take care of you (February 19)
- Safari Mission: An Interactive You vs. Wild (February 16)
- To All the Boys: Forever (Feb 12)
- Tribes of Europe (February 19)
- The Danish Girl (February 16)
- Scarface (February 16)
Releases January 2021 on Netflix
- Monarch (season 2) – 01/01/2021
- Headspace Guide to Meditation – 01/01/2021
- The history of swearing – 01/05/2021
- Lupine – 01/08/2021
- Cobra Kai (season 3) – 01/08/2021
- Inside the world’s toughest prisions (season 5) – 01/08/2021
- Mother there are only two – 01/20/2021
- Destiny: the Winx saga – 01/22/2021
- Dawson’s creek (seasons 1-6)
- The Netflix afterparty
- Mamma Mia! Let’s go again – 01/07/2021
- Fragments of a Woman – 01/07/2021
- Risk zone – 01/15/2021
- Jumanji: in the jungle – 01/16/2021
- White Tiger – 01/22/2021
- The Excavation – 01/29/2021
- Minimalism: less is more – 01/01/2021
- Suppose New York is a city – 01/08/2021
- Night stalker: on the hunt for a serial killer – 01/13/2021
- Tony Parker: the last basket
How much does Netflix cost in Peru in 2021?
To watch movies and series in streaming, users must pay a monthly package with plans ranging from S / 24.90 to S / 44.90 per month.
How to get a Netflix account?
The steps are simple, you just have to go to netflix.com/signup, select the plan to pay, create an account by entering your email and password, enter your payment method and that’s it.
How to watch free and legal Netflix content?
Since September 2020, Netflix has started offering free and legal content to attract new subscribers. You only have to enter: https://www.netflix.com/es/watch-free. Series like Grace and Frankie, Stranger things and This is how they see us are available.
