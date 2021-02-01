Your favorite series or movie can be one of the new entries to Netflix. Like every month, streaming announced the launch of several titles for the enjoyment of its users.

Among all the premieres for February 2021, one of the most striking is The Last Bastion, a Peruvian fiction that makes its great international leap. So too, famous movies like The danish girl, Ace Ventura and the new interactive tape of the service Safari mission will be available to view from this month. This is the official list:

Netflix releases in February 2021

Ace Ventura: Crazy in Africa (February 1)

Malcolm and Marie (February 5)

Dance of the Fireflies (February 3)

The Last Bastion (February 25)

Invisible City (February 5)

Hache: season 2 (February 5)

Ginny and Georgia (February 24)

Crazy about her (February 26)

Behind your eyes (February 17)

Twilight, the saga (February 15)

In the pits (February 15)

Love squared (February 11)

Invasion in the Heights (February 25)

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (February 18)

Pelé (February 23)

Dog training (February 24)

Crime Scene: Disappearance at Hotel Cecil (February 10)

Big and Small Women (February 5)

Don’t worry, I’ll take care of you (February 19)

Safari Mission: An Interactive You vs. Wild (February 16)

To All the Boys: Forever (Feb 12)

Tribes of Europe (February 19)

The Danish Girl (February 16)

Scarface (February 16)

Releases on Netflix February 2021 Photo: Netflix

How much does Netflix cost in Peru by 2021?

To watch movies and series in streaming, users must pay a monthly package with plans ranging from S / 24.90 to S / 44.90 per month.