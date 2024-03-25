













Netflix premieres anime series that was exclusive to Crunchyroll with everything and Latin dubbing









Spy x Family is an anime that was first released on the Crunchyroll streaming service and that many fans ended up loving for its peculiar sense of humor and its entertaining story. Now, this series has just made the jump to Netflix and we'll tell you what you're going to find.

First of all, Netflix has the first 25 episodes of Spy x Family available with their respective Spanish subtitles and also their dubbing for our region. Thanks to this you will be able to learn how the creation and history of the Forger family began, as well as the entire plot of spies and war between nations.

It is worth noting that this series was first released on March 25, 2019 in Shonen Jump+ and has 13 volumes. Its anime adaptation was released for the first time in 2022 and has 2 seasons, the first with 25 chapters and the second with 12. This last part remains exclusive to Crunchyroll.

Source: WIT Studio

Let's not rule out the arrival of the rest of the episodes of this series to Netflix In the not too distant future.

We also recommend: Spy x Family returns for a special and could announce the next season of the anime

Spy x Family and other anime series are coming to Netflix

We recently revealed to you that Netflix would be adding several anime series to its service. Several of the series we mentioned were available in our region, but through Crunchyroll.

In addition to Spy x Family We will have the arrival of Jujutsu Kaisen, the first seasons of My Hero Academia, Haikyuu and other series that will increase the anime catalog of this platform. It is worth noting that this streaming service will also make its exclusives, including Gundam Requiem.

Another exclusive that Netflix will have is the crossover between Baki Hanma and Kengan Ashura that no one expected and that promises to give us an animation full of blows and mixed martial arts.

What do you think of the arrival of Spy x Family on Netflix? It looks like a new audience will be able to see it. You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)