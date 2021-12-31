Another year to start and new Netflix original series are yet to come. By 2022, the streaming giant will launch several new shows, including new seasons of its most popular titles.

Perhaps two of the most anticipated by the public are Stranger Things, season 4 and Bridgerton, season 2. With renewed storylines, fans are waiting to know what will happen to their favorite characters.

From the creators of the successful German series Dark, 1899 comes across as an even larger project. Its plot will unfold at sea and will follow several migrants who are traveling through a new life but who inadvertently find themselves involved in a nightmare.

Tim Burton will take up the story of the Addams family, but this time focusing on Merlina, also known as Wednesday. The 16-year-old student will enter the Nevermore Academy, where she is plotted, terror and adolescent romance will not be alien to her.

Avatar the last airbender

Netflix is ​​moving forward with its live-action Avatar series and is expected to launch in 2022. Set to faithfully recreate the Nickelodeon storyline, fans will be able to see Aang, who is on a mission to defend the world from the Fire Nation.

From Tomorrow Studios, the production company behind Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop, comes the adaptation of the industry’s most popular anime: One Piece. With the permission of Eiichiro Oda, the manga’s creator of the plot, the series will see a young pirate captain set sail to sea in search of mythical treasure and become the true Pirate King.

Bridgerton, season 2 – (March 25)

Britgertons season 2 will be based on The viscount that I love, second installment of Julia Quinn’s literary franchise. The synopsis tells us the following: “Anthony Bridgerton has not only decided to get married, he has even chosen a wife! The only obstacle is the older sister, Kate Sheffield, the most nosy woman he has ever met. The energetic woman is driving Anthony crazy, but when he closes his eyes at night, Kate is the woman who haunts his dreams. “

Stranger Things, season 4 (summers 2022)

What is known about the series?

The return of Hopper: the closing of the third installment left us with the goodbye of Jim Hopper, But it also showed us – through a post-credit scene – that the police officer was still alive.

Eleven’s past: Stranger things released a preview where we are anticipated that we will have an explanation of Eleven’s past, based on the flashbacks presented from Hawkins’ laboratory.

Other series to watch in 2022 on Netflix