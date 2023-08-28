













Netflix: Power Rangers, Pokémon and Kengan Ashura in September 2023









We go for what interests us in order. The youngest of the house will be happy to know that Kung-Fu Panda: The Dragon Warrior returns with its third season on September 7. Ash then follows up with the latest stories of him with Adventures of a Pokémon Master which opens on the 8th in Netflix.

Source: Netflix

Later, those who consume anime will find that Kengan Ashura returns with its second season on September 21. Mini-Spies Armageddon arrives on the streaming platform on the 22nd of the same month and, with a date to be confirmed, we will also have the premiere of Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury.

We also recommend: One Piece will be the best Netflix anime adaptation

Netflix: What else is coming in September 2023?

Netflix It will not only have series for children and a little bit of anime, there are also several movies and other productions that you will surely be interested in watching.

In the series section, A Place to Dream arrives on September 7 with its season 5, it will premiere on the 14th Thursday’s widows and on the 21st we will see the fourth season of Sex Education. In this month we will also have the season of 6 of glow up and Love is Blind After the Altar.

Source: Netflix

The movies are not far behind, because we have for September 15 Count and The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight. then it will come The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. Also during the ninth month of 2023 we will have Nowhere and Hermosa Venganza.

For those consumers of Korean content, the arrival of The Devil’s Plan and The Song of the Bandits. In the section of documentaries and specials comes The Darkness of the Light of the World which will be released on September 28.

As you have probably already noticed, there is a lot of content for all tastes, it is only a matter of looking in your Netflix account. Was there anything that caught your attention? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)