Among the most notable things that we can recommend is the arrival of Pokémon Concierge to Netflix starting December 28. This animation comes from the same studio that produced Rirakuma at the time with a stop motion animation.

A few days before, precisely on December 22, we will enjoy the premiere of Rebel Moon (Part One): The Fire Girl. This production directed by Zack Snyder It promises to give us a unique experience on screen and you surely won’t want to miss it.

As we mentioned, during December, the giant of streaming services will not have much anime so to speak, however, we could have some kind of premiere without mentioning that it will be presented days after the publication of this article.

What’s coming to Netflix in December 2023?

Netflix You will not only enjoy the premieres of the first part of Rebel Moon and of Pokémon Concierge during December 2023. There are also many movies and series that we present to you right now with their respective dates.

Series

Sweet Home: Season 2 (12/1/2023)

Back in Samdal-ri (12/2/2023)

Heaven for Two: Season 3 (12/12/2023)

The Crown: Season 6 (Part 2) (12/14/2023)

Cindy la Regia: The series (12/20/2023)

The monster of old Seoul (12/22/2023)

The babysitter (12/24/2023)

Berlin (12/29/2023)

Films

Fast and Furious (12/1/2023)

Leaving the world behind (12/8/2023)

Family (12/15/2023)

Chicks on the run: The origin of nuggets (12/15/2023)

Teacher (12/20/2023)

Rebel Moon (Part One): The Fire Girl (12/22/2023)

Content for children

The Fairy Diary: Season 2 (12/4/2023)

Hilda: Season 3 (12/7/2023)

A boss in diapers 2: Family business (12/25/2023)

Pokémon Concierge (12/28/2023)

