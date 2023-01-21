Netflix announced months ago that it wanted to end the habit of sharing the password of its service. That is why he emphasized it again in his financial report.

Before the shareholders, the company indicated that it expects more users ‘pay to share’ during this quarter of your fiscal year.

This video service hopes that the ability to pay for sharing access keys will be implemented ‘more broadly’ in the coming months.

The company points out that more than 100 million households worldwide share passwords. For Netflix the action of sharing the password ‘undermines’ his ability to ‘invest and improve’ the platform.

It also hurts the ability to ‘build your business’. So he hopes to end the practice, and incidentally, boost his service with ads. It is through these two measures that he hopes to obtain more resources to work.

Font: Netflix.

But it also expects a negative impact from consumers leaving the Netflix ecosystem because they can’t share passwords.

The company is currently testing the method to combat this activity in countries such as Argentina and Honduras.

The idea is that those who share the access keys pay an extra charge. It also has implemented other types of measures to minimize this common activity.

What actions will Netflix take to reduce password sharing?

From what has been disclosed, there are two actions in particular that Netflix will follow to reduce the action of password sharing. If the consumer has a profile but the membership belongs to another person, it will be possible to transfer it to another payment account.

Or it could also allow someone to decide to pay to maintain a ‘sub-account’ based on the same profile and keep it active. But the company has not revealed how much it will charge for the aforementioned.

At the moment everything is being handled in dollars and it remains to be revealed how much it will cost in national currency depending on the country or region.

As expected, it remains up in the air if Netflix will really manage to combat the problem, something that at the moment does not seem to give much importance to say its competition.

That is the case with Disney+ or other video-on-demand services. All you have to do is keep an eye on the details.

