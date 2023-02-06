As you probably already know, it will no longer be possible to share the password of Netflix in the future. A few days ago, the streaming company revealed new details about this measure, noting that at the end of March this change will come into effect. However, it appears that this will not be the case, and has been postponed until further notice.

According to The Streamable, the page where the specific information on this measure was released was intended only for Costa Rica, Chile and Peru, countries where the tests related to passwords on Netflix will be carried out. The company has pointed out that the rest of the world had not yet seen these details..

For his part, Netflix has indicated that they will have more information for the general public in the future. In this way, it is clear that it will still be possible to share the password of an account with people who do not live in the same house, at least for the moment. The company has made it clear that this will be a measure that will be implemented in the future.

On related topics, here’s how Netflix will work after implementing its password restrictions. In the same way, these are all the premieres of this platform for February.

Editor’s Note:

This is just a pause. Netflix is ​​still planning to implement its password restrictions, and there seems to be no going back. It’s just that, for the time being, most of the world will still be free of these restrictions. However, eventually this will be the norm.

Via: The Streamable