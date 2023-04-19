Netflix has announced that it intends to extend the paid account sharing in the USA and other countries, we don’t know if Italy will also be included during the second quarter of 2023therefore within a few weeks.

At the end of last year Netflix declared war on those who share their account with other people outside their household to save on the cost of the subscription. According to the platform’s estimates, there are over 100 million shared accounts. As a result, he has come up with a new rate plan with which you can only share your account if you pay extra.

The first tests began in February in some minor markets deemed suitable for effectively testing the new products, namely Canada, New Zealand, Spain and Portugal. In practice in these countries if you want to share your account with up to two other people you need to pay an extra 5.99 euros (at least this is the amount imposed in Spain).

In a letter published alongside the latest financial results, Netflix spokesmen say they are satisfied with the results. Overall in the short term there have been a lot of users who have unsubscribed, but over time the number of subscriptions has even increased in some countries. For this reason, the company is now ready to roll out the shared account changes also in the US and other markets during the second quarter of 2023.

“We are pleased with the first quarter launch results in Canada, New Zealand, Spain and Portugal, reinforcing our confidence that we have chosen the right approach,” reads the letter accompanying the company’s latest financials.

“As with Latin America, we see subscription cancellations when we announce this news, which impacts in the short term in terms of subscriber growth. But when those who used a loan account start creating their own and already subscribed add “members extra” to your account, we are seeing subscription and revenue growth.”

“For example in Canada, which we believe is a great example to predict how the United States will do, our paid subscriber base is now wider compared to before the launch of paid sharing and revenue growth has accelerated to the point where it is now growing faster than in the US.”