As in every week, Netflix places new titles within its online platform. Among the most anticipated productions is the ozark season four, a series that will continue with the life of the Byrdes and their close relationship with the Omar Navarro cartel.

Likewise, El marginal 4 and Juanpis González: la serie will also arrive, two popular programs focused on drug trafficking, the fight against the police and the social differences that led the protagonists to commit illegal acts.

For lovers of romantic comedy, Netflix will premiere his original film royal treatment, whose plot focuses on Izzy, a charismatic hairdresser who is hired to work at the wedding of the prince of her country. However, love will grow as they both get to know each other. Will the marriage take place?

Netflix premieres from January 17 to 23, 2022

sets

Mighty Express: Trouble on the Railroad – January 18

The Marginal (Season 4) – January 19

Juanpis González: the series – January 19

Midnight in Asia – January 20

Ozark (Season 4, Part 1) – January 21

Summer season – January 21.

Films

Royal Treatment – January 20

Escape from Spiderhead – January 21

Munich: On the Eve of a War – January 21

My father’s violin – January 21

The long arm – January 22

Doctor Petiot – January 22

Pursuit – January 22

A stranger from the cosmos – January 22.

documentaries