As in every week, Netflix places new titles within its online platform. Among the most anticipated productions is the ozark season four, a series that will continue with the life of the Byrdes and their close relationship with the Omar Navarro cartel.
Likewise, El marginal 4 and Juanpis González: la serie will also arrive, two popular programs focused on drug trafficking, the fight against the police and the social differences that led the protagonists to commit illegal acts.
For lovers of romantic comedy, Netflix will premiere his original film royal treatment, whose plot focuses on Izzy, a charismatic hairdresser who is hired to work at the wedding of the prince of her country. However, love will grow as they both get to know each other. Will the marriage take place?
Netflix premieres from January 17 to 23, 2022
sets
- Mighty Express: Trouble on the Railroad – January 18
- The Marginal (Season 4) – January 19
- Juanpis González: the series – January 19
- Midnight in Asia – January 20
- Ozark (Season 4, Part 1) – January 21
- Summer season – January 21.
Films
- Royal Treatment – January 20
- Escape from Spiderhead – January 21
- Munich: On the Eve of a War – January 21
- My father’s violin – January 21
- The long arm – January 22
- Doctor Petiot – January 22
- Pursuit – January 22
- A stranger from the cosmos – January 22.
documentaries
- Playing with Fire (Season 3) – January 19
- Who’s Pulling the Strings: On the Trail of the Biggest Impostors – January 19
- The Divine Gluttony – January 19
- Midnight Asia: eat, dance, dream – January 20.
.
