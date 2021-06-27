On July 30, 2021, the second season of Outer Banks will be released on Netflix. What will happen to John and Sarah? Who will be the new characters? Let’s find out together with the previews on the second season.
The TV series tells the story of the socio-economic clash among the working class Pogues and the elite Kooks in the region known as Outer Banks, in North Carolina. The goal is to find again 400 million dollars hidden on a sunken ship.
Beyond the struggle between the two parties involved, the TV series also tells of bonds of friendship, love triangles and betrayals. There second season by Outer Banks will be available on Netflix from July 30, 2021.
Outer Banks: previews on the second season
In the first season it turns out that actually the treasure it is not located at the bottom of the sea.
The two lovers Sarah is John B they are forced to flee on a boat after that Ward framed John for murder. Luckily, the two manage to survive from one tropical storm.
Madelyn Cline is the actress who plays Sarah and about the new season said:
Read also: Barbara D’Urso in Afternoon 5: Patrizia Bonetti “touches” Sarah Altobello
“I can’t wait to see where the story goes when John B and Sarah arrive in the Bahamas. My wish is that we continue to see Sarah become herself and tougher. I would like him to be a little crazy like John B and to have a similar relationship with Bonnie and Clyde, with each other. It seems a lot of fun to play as an actor. As for Sarah, I want to see her grow up and become independent. Finally free yourself from the influence and control of your father. “
The same actress has stated that the new season will start with a leap forward in time, in which we will see the Pogues search vengeance for the alleged death of John B.
Outer Banks: Actors and characters
The actors of the first season have also been confirmed for the second. Among these we will find:
- Chase Stokes in the role of John B,
- Madelyn Cline in the role of Sarah Cameron,
- Madison Bailey in the role of Kiara,
- Jonathan Daviss in the role of Pope,
- Rudy Pankow in the role of JJ,
- Austin North in the role of Topper,
- Drew Starkey in the role of Rafe,
- Deion Smith in the role of Kelce,
- Charles Esten in the role of Ward Cameron
Among the new entries there are Garlacia Grant who will play Cleo, a Nassau girl whose world collides with that of the Pogues, e Elizabeth Mitchell who will play a Charleston native named Limbrey.
You may be interested in: The Vampire Diaries: Sarah Salvatore Returns
Leave a Reply