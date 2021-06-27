Home » Tv ” TV series ” Netflix, “Outer banks”: the second season arrives

On July 30, 2021, the second season of Outer Banks will be released on Netflix. What will happen to John and Sarah? Who will be the new characters? Let’s find out together with the previews on the second season.

The TV series tells the story of the socio-economic clash among the working class Pogues and the elite Kooks in the region known as Outer Banks, in North Carolina. The goal is to find again 400 million dollars hidden on a sunken ship.

Beyond the struggle between the two parties involved, the TV series also tells of bonds of friendship, love triangles and betrayals. There second season by Outer Banks will be available on Netflix from July 30, 2021.

Outer Banks: previews on the second season

In the first season it turns out that actually the treasure it is not located at the bottom of the sea.

The two lovers Sarah is John B they are forced to flee on a boat after that Ward framed John for murder. Luckily, the two manage to survive from one tropical storm.

Madelyn Cline is the actress who plays Sarah and about the new season said:

“I can’t wait to see where the story goes when John B and Sarah arrive in the Bahamas. My wish is that we continue to see Sarah become herself and tougher. I would like him to be a little crazy like John B and to have a similar relationship with Bonnie and Clyde, with each other. It seems a lot of fun to play as an actor. As for Sarah, I want to see her grow up and become independent. Finally free yourself from the influence and control of your father. “

The same actress has stated that the new season will start with a leap forward in time, in which we will see the Pogues search vengeance for the alleged death of John B.

Outer Banks: Actors and characters

The actors of the first season have also been confirmed for the second. Among these we will find:

Chase Stokes in the role of John B ,

in the role of , Madelyn Cline in the role of Sarah Cameron ,

in the role of , Madison Bailey in the role of Kiara ,

in the role of , Jonathan Daviss in the role of Pope ,

in the role of , Rudy Pankow in the role of JJ ,

in the role of , Austin North in the role of Topper ,

in the role of , Drew Starkey in the role of Rafe ,

in the role of , Deion Smith in the role of Kelce ,

in the role of , Charles Esten in the role of Ward Cameron

Among the new entries there are Garlacia Grant who will play Cleo, a Nassau girl whose world collides with that of the Pogues, e Elizabeth Mitchell who will play a Charleston native named Limbrey.

