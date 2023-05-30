Are you really ready to become a parent? Netflix asks us this question with a movie that could rethink the option of having children or not. A film that beyond creating a debate with whom you decide to see it in the comfort of your home, it is also a remake of a successful Argentine film from 2015. In this Mexican comedy the talented Alfonso Dosal and Regina Blandón come together to star in a story suitable for everyone and that you can already find in the wide catalog of the streaming platform.

We refer to “Childless”feature film directed by Mexican filmmaker Roberto Fiescowhich has recently become popular on the red N grill and which, as we warned, could make you debate with your family, friends or partner. Do you dare to see it?

What is “No Children” about?

The divorce led Fidel to become a dedicated father to his little daughter Ari. But when Marina, the great love of his life, returns to him and everything seems to be going well, a small detail comes to light: she hates children. So, to help him win the girl of his dreams, Ari pretends to be her own dad’s little sister.

Thus, without much thought, a situation is born that will lead its protagonists to realize the value of the family and what it really means to bring a life into the world and the responsibilities that it implies. What can go wrong in this Mexican remake of the Argentine “Sin hijos”?

“It’s predictable, but it has charm; It’s sold as a comedy, but it’s actually an innocent drama. whose cast takes dialogue seriously,” says Ready Steady Cut’s reviewer Daniel Hart. “sharp, melancholic comedysomewhat cynical with very good cinematographic management and a leading visual language”, describes the review of Diario El Sol de México.

The Mexican stars of “Sin hijos”

The film stars Alfonso Dosal —co-star of the recent horror film “Huesera”— as Fidel and Regina Blandón —the popular ‘Bibi’ in the television sitcom “La familia Peluche”— as Marina.

Regina Blandón, Alfonso Dosal and Francesca Mercadante star in “Sin hijos”. Photo: Netflix

The cast also includes the young actress Francesca Mercadante, who after this film released in 2020 began to receive attention from the world of Mexican cinema and television.

