The news of the week for anime fans, and also for those who want to dedicate themselves to this industry professionally, comes from Netflix Y Wit Studio.

It turns out that the production company and this animation studio joined forces to open the WIT Animator Academy, in which Netflix agrees to pay the tuition and monthly expenses of the students, who upon completion of their studies will be able to join the workforce dedicated to Netflix originals.

The association is not only between Netflix Y Wit Studio, also includes Sasayuri Video Training CenterThese three companies will be responsible for a course that will initially last six months, starting in April; with plans by Netflix to continue the program for years to come.

Graduates will not only be able to work for Netflix, they will also begin to have experience under the supervision of other animation houses such as Wit studio and Production IGHowever, this network of associations could expand in the future.

What requirements must you meet to attend Netflix anime school?

The first generation within this project will bring together 10 applicants, for this You must be a resident of Japan with an age between 18 and 25 years, with completed high school studies or to do so during March 2021.

Be careful, you only have to have a residence permit in Japan, you can be of any nationality.

Obviously this plan is the beginning of a large-scale and long-term project to strengthen the original animation sector of Netflix, which although it will be focused on Japan, will also accept international talents.

Own Netflix describes this relationship as a ‘win-win’ for its partners, anime creators, and those dedicated to anime production.

