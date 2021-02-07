New titles join Netflix in the second week of February, so many viewers are expecting to see a wide variety of series and films that will be available within the online platform.

One of the novelties arrives with To all the boys forever, the end of the trilogy based on the books by Jenny Han. This romantic film will reunite Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky in a new facet after having finished school, so they will have to face the process of entering the university.

Likewise, the documentary is added to the catalog of the streaming service Disappearance at Hotel Cecil. This case caused great controversy in various parts of the world after a video of a Canadian student named Elisa Lam, who was inside an elevator, went viral.

For lovers of anime Three One Piece sagas arrive: Alabasta, The Great Sea Route and Chopper on Winter Island. The popular bows will follow Luffy’s adventures and his quest to get Gol D. Roger’s treasure.

Below we reveal the complete list of all series, films and documentaries which will be available on Netflix from February 8 to 14, 2021.

Series

Bernard’s funeral home – 02/12/2021.

Films

News from the great world – 02/10/2021

To all the boys forever – 02/12/2021.

Anime

One piece: alabasta – 02/12/2021

One piece: the great sea route – 02/12/2021

One piece: Chopper on the winter island – 02/12/2021.

Documentaries

Crime scene: disappearance at Hotel Cecil – 02/10/2021

Hate, by Dani Rovira – 02/12/2021.