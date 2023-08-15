Netflix has officially started beta testing for play video games included in the subscription via computers and TVs. For now, the trial phase is active only in Canada and the United Kingdom.

To begin, the beta will roll out to specific Smart TV models in both countries, and will roll out to PC and Mac via Netflix.com over the next few weeks. However, the test will not include all the games in the catalog, but only two titles: Oxenfree by Night School Studio (Netflix owned team) and Molehew’s Mining Adventure, an arcade game in which you collect gems.

When playing on smart TVs the smartphone must be used as a controller, through the app that had already been discovered a few days ago. From PC and Mac, however, you can use the mouse and keyboard. For the moment, the controllers are not mentioned, so it is not clear whether it will then be possible to use them to play Netflix titles via PC / Mac.