Less than a month after the actors’ strike began in Hollywood, Netflix raised the tension again with a million dollar job offer which you recently posted. This is a position for a expert in artificial intelligencewho would have an exorbitant salary of more than $100,000. An insulting sum for himactors union SAG-Aftrawho seeks to protect his profession from the use of AI as its replacement.

What is the salary offered by Netflix for an AI expert?

This is the Netflix jobs page. Photo: Netflix jobs

According to The Intercept website, the jobs page for Netflix posted a job posting for the position of an AI expert manager and, as stated in the ad, “The general market range for roles in this area at Netflix is ​​typically from $300,000 to $900,000“.

The trouble is that the executives of hollywood They do not want to increase the salary of the actors and actresses according to the proposal they were made, since they ask for an 11% increase, but they only offered them 5%. Also, as reported by the union in SAG-Aftra pagethe Film and Television Producers Alliance He intends to use the image of the actors only paying half the salary for the one time and continue using it for other projects.

What do the actors in Hollywood claim?

The actors’ strike in Hollywood began on July 13, 2023. Photo: SAG-Aftra

the actors union SAG-Aftra He is not only asking for a salary increase, but also to avoid abusing the use of artificial intelligence and even to be replaced by it. They also claim regarding the transmission of movies on streaming services: “Consider this comprehensive plan for actors to participate in streaming revenue, as the current business model has eroded our residual income,” which they were denied.

