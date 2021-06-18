On July 15, 2021, the second season of Never Have I Ever will be released on Netflix. In the meantime, the official trailer has been released from which it is possible to understand how the events of the new season will evolve. Will you have to choose Paxton or Ben? Will he be able to achieve his goal? Let’s find out together.

Never have I ever (Never Have I Ever) is an American comedy-drama television series created by Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher as executive producer, showrunner and screenwriter.

There first season of the series was released on April 27, 2020 for Netflix and the second season will be available from July 15, 2021 on the streaming platform.

In official trailer released by Netflix we see the protagonist You have to undecided between two boys: the charming Paxton or the clever Well?

Never have I ever: the plot

The TV series tells the story of You have to, an ‘nerdy teenager determined to become popular and to lose the virginity by the end of the school year.

There first season it had ended with Devi managing to attract the attention of both her own eternal crush Paxton of both his partner and ex Nemesis Well. The moment he manages to kiss Ben, Paxton comes knocking on his door.

In second season the girl draws up a evil plan before moving to India, as decided by her mother Nalini: being able to manage two relationships at the same time. Her friend Fabiola he disagrees with Devi’s plan and things get complicated the moment one enters the picture new student Indiana.

Never have I ever: Cast and characters

You must Vishwakumar, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, is a second year high school student of Indian origins who decides she wants to improve her life. His mother Nalini Vishwakumar interpreted by Poorna Jagannatha

Richa Moorjani plays the role of Kamala, Devi’s cousin who lives with her and is forced into an arranged marriage, while Lee Rodriguez plays the role of Fabiola, Devi’s best friend along with Eleanor interpreted by Ramona Young.

The two boys that Devi falls in love with Ben Gross is Paxton Hall-Yoshida are respectively interpreted by Jaren Lewison is Darren Barnet.