Netflix continues to renew its catalog. The company will premiere new content in April 2021, dozens of films or new seasons of its best-known series will arrive in the next few hours, among which are the new episodes of the Luis Miguel series .

Here is the complete list of all the series, movies and documentaries that will arrive in April 2021, through the streaming giant.

Series

Scream We’re Filming You (Season 2) – April 1

The Serpent – April 2

Marriage or Death Matter – April 7

Dad, stop embarrassing me! – April 14th

The Circle: United States (Season 2) – April 14

Luis Miguel: the series (season 2) – April 18

Zero – April 21

Shadow and Bone – April 23

The Innocent – April 30

Star Pets – April 30

Films

The Last Note – April 23

Children of the Street – April 1

The Lost World: Jurassic Park – April 1

Catch Me If You Can – April 1

Schindler’s List – April 1

Explicit Lyrics – April 1

Patch Adams – April 1

The Game – April 1

The Force of Nature – April 1

Rambo 3 – April 1

Woodlawn – April 1

Walking the Tightrope – April 1

My name is Doris – April 1

This girl is a mess – April 1

A Lady on Wheels – April 1

Madness in Paradise – April 1

Up to Heaven – April 2

Madame Claude – April 2

The Death of Stalin – April 2

Run – April 2

Philadelphia Cowboys – April 2

Weather Zealot – April 4

The First Man on the Moon – April 8

Thunder Force – April 9

Love and Monsters – April 14

Madame Curie – April 15

Seven Years in Tibet – April 15

Alligator Boy Arlo – April 16

My ex is a spy – April 17

See you – April 21

Tell me when you – April 23

The Appearance of Things – April 29

Deadly Suspicion – April 29

Documentaries

My love: six great love stories – April 13

Why did they kill me? – April 14th

Dolly Parton: a MusiCares tribute – April 7

Headspace Sleep Guide – April 28

Life in Color with David Attenborough – April 22

This Is A Heist: World’s Biggest Art Theft – April 7

Magical Andes (Season 2) – April 1

Closet Stories – April 1

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll – April 23

Encrypted Prejudice – April 5

Secrets of Great British Castles (Season 1) – April 1

Children

Shrek – April 1

Shrek 2 – April 1

Heidi (season 2) – April 1

Barbie: Princess Adventure – April 1

Family Reunion: Part 3 – April 5

Heroes of the Apocalypse: Happy Final Days! – 6 of April

Mighty express (season 3) – April 13

Fast & Furious: Spies at the Wheel (Season 4) – April 16

Izzy and the Koalas (Season 2) – April 20

Tut Tut Cory Bólidos (season 4) – April 27

The Mitchell family vs. the machines – April 30

Anime

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – April 1

From Yakuza to Housewife – April 8

Yasuke – April 19

JoJo’s bizarre adventure: ghost blood / battle tendency – April 26