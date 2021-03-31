As is common every month, Netflix will renew its catalog by removing dozens of titles to make way for the movies and series that will arrive in April 2021.
Since the beginning of the year, the platform withdrew recognized tapes that the public will be able to watch on other streaming services. To this list the complete saga of Fast and Furious joins and the children’s series Pepa Pig.
Here is the complete list of all the series, movies and documentaries that will leave Netflix in April 2021.
Films
April 1st
- The antenna
- The Witch: The Subversion
- The girl who leapt through time
- Live by night
- Amityville: the awakening
- Born to be free
- Pet cemetery
- Pet Graveyard 2
- Crossed destinies
- War of the worlds
- Battle of Los Angeles
- The people’s designer
- General Cemetery 2
- L Storm
- Benavidez’s suitcase
- I am Maris
- My best friend
- Miss sympathy 2
- The spy who fell to earth
- The dictator
- Monstrum
- Operation odessa
- The condemned 2
- Operation red Sea
- The Ambassador of fear
- The negotiation
- The search for life in space
- The intern
- A
- Fast and furious (1-7)
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Journey to the Center of the Earth 2: The Mysterious Island
April 2
5th of April
- Angel gaze
- Behind the curtain
6 of April
April 12th
- Dabbe 3: the possession
- Dabbe 5
- Dabbe 6
- Shrek the third
- Shrek forever
April 15
- Eddie Murphy: delirious
- Final girl
- Hungerford
- Little singham chala 2
- Planet hulk
- The darkest dawn
April 16th
Series
April 1st
- Gold stars
- A man called god
- Cain and Abel
- Peppa Pig
April 16th
