As is common every month, Netflix will renew its catalog by removing dozens of titles to make way for the movies and series that will arrive in April 2021.

Since the beginning of the year, the platform withdrew recognized tapes that the public will be able to watch on other streaming services. To this list the complete saga of Fast and Furious joins and the children’s series Pepa Pig.

Here is the complete list of all the series, movies and documentaries that will leave Netflix in April 2021.

Films

April 1st

The antenna

The Witch: The Subversion

The girl who leapt through time

Live by night

Amityville: the awakening

Born to be free

Pet cemetery

Pet Graveyard 2

Crossed destinies

War of the worlds

Battle of Los Angeles

The people’s designer

General Cemetery 2

L Storm

Benavidez’s suitcase

I am Maris

My best friend

Miss sympathy 2

The spy who fell to earth

The dictator

Monstrum

Operation odessa

The condemned 2

Operation red Sea

The Ambassador of fear

The negotiation

The search for life in space

The intern

A

Fast and furious (1-7)

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Journey to the Center of the Earth 2: The Mysterious Island

April 2

5th of April

Angel gaze

Behind the curtain

6 of April

April 12th

Dabbe 3: the possession

Dabbe 5

Dabbe 6

Shrek the third

Shrek forever

April 15

Eddie Murphy: delirious

Final girl

Hungerford

Little singham chala 2

Planet hulk

The darkest dawn

April 16th

Series

April 1st

Gold stars

A man called god

Cain and Abel

Peppa Pig

April 16th